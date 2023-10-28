Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 367 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

