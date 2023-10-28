Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 11,386,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

