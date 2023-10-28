Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 405 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

