Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,608 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,267 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,852,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 315,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

