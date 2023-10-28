Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,828 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. 4,227,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,563. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.