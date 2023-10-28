Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 527 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,150 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 17,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. The company has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.