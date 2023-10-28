Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $42,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Cintas by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.41 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $405.63 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.33 and its 200 day moving average is $487.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

