Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 13,817,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,221,658. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

