Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Textainer Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 830,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

