The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.