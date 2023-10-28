The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The Ensign Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.73-4.79 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $3,658,975. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile



The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

