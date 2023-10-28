The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

