The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $289.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

