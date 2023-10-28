The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

