The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

