The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.