The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Up 0.6%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10). Approximately 1,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.68) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The Pebble Group Company Profile
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.