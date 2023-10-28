The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Up 0.6%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10). Approximately 1,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.10).

PEBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.68) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.12.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

