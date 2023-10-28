The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

PNC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

