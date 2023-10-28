The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

