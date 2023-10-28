The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of PGR opened at $152.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

