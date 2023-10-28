The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $67.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.