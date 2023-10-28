The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

