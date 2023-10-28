Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TMO traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,452. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average of $526.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

