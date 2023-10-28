Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

POCT stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $424.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

