Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

