Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

