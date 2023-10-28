Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 37.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Chord Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

