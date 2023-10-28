Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 3.32% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $996,000.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

