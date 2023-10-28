Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 516,445 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,379,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,578,000.

FBND stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

