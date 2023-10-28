Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

