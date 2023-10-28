Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 215 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $307.30 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

