Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,048 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.27) to GBX 722 ($8.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.13.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

