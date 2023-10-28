Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

