Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 456 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

GLD opened at $186.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

