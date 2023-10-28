Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

