Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 672 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $142.76 and a one year high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

