Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Critical Comparison

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.12 million 5.53 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Envestnet $1.21 billion 1.62 -$80.94 million ($2.13) -16.86

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Top KingWin and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $63.60, suggesting a potential upside of 77.06%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -8.79% 7.80% 2.94%

Summary

Envestnet beats Top KingWin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.