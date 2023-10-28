TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

