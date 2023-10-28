TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%.
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
