TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 41.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Up 2.3 %

TOWN opened at $23.47 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

