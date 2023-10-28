Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $710.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 712 ($8.72), with a volume of 69692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($8.94).

Tracsis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,750.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 856.83.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

