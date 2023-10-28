Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.