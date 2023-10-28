Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,327,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

TT opened at $184.71 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $155.23 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.63.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

