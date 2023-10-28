Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Update

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPH opened at $24.44 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 530,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

