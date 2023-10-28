Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

TCN stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.65 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

