Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.65 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.