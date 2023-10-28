Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

View Our Latest Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TCN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.