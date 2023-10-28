Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE:TCN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

