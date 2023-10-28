Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

