Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCN
Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.9 %
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.