Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Trifast Stock Performance
Shares of TRI opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.27 million, a PE ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.14. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.15).
Trifast Company Profile
