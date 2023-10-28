Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.27 million, a PE ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.14. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.15).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

