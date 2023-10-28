TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.226-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.77 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.55 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Report on TNET

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,436,225 shares of company stock worth $367,829,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.