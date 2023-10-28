Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.37

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 234842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

