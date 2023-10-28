TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Up 0.1%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 8,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.